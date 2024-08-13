Hodogaya Chemical Reports Strong Quarterly Growth

Hodogaya Chemical Co., Ltd. (JP:4112) has released an update.

Hodogaya Chemical Co., Ltd. has reported a substantial increase in consolidated financial results for the three months ending June 30, 2024, with net sales up by 44.3% and profit attributable to owners of parent surging by 362% compared to the same period last year. The company’s total assets and net assets have also seen a growth, with an equity ratio of 59.1%. Looking forward, Hodogaya Chemical projects an 8.4% increase in net sales and an 8.8% rise in profit attributable to owners of parent for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025.

