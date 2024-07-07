HMC Capital Seeds Investment in Clean Energy Future

Home Consortium Ltd (AU:HMC) has released an update.

HMC Capital has announced a significant seed investment into Stor-Energy, a company specializing in utility-scale battery energy storage systems, marking the first move for HMC’s Energy Transition platform with plans to raise up to $2bn. The investment aims to support the development of Stor-Energy’s 1.4GW portfolio, indicative of HMC’s commitment to become a leader in Australia’s decarbonisation efforts. This strategic partnership exemplifies HMC’s growth strategy and operational expertise in managing over $12.5bn in assets across various sectors.

