HMC Capital Issues New Employee Incentive Securities

HMC Capital Limited announced the issuance of 84,704 performance rights under an employee incentive scheme, which are set to be unquoted on the ASX and were issued on June 18, 2024. This move, detailed in the company’s recent Appendix 3G filing, indicates an investment in their workforce, but these securities will not be traded on the Australian Securities Exchange.

