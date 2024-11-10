HMC Capital Expands Digital Reach with iseek Acquisition

Home Consortium Ltd (AU:HMC) has released an update.

HMC Capital Limited has announced the acquisition of iseek, an Australian data center platform, for $400 million, marking a significant step in its strategy to create a Global Digital Infrastructure Platform. This acquisition will seed the DigiCo Infrastructure REIT, aiming for a $4 billion asset under management, with plans to expand further in North America. The move is part of HMC’s broader goal to offer investors exposure to high-quality digital infrastructure assets across major growth markets.

