HMC Capital Exits Substantial Holding in Graincorp

An announcement from Graincorp Limited Class A ( (AU:GNC) ) is now available.

HMC Capital Partners Holdings Pty Ltd, acting as trustee for the HMC Capital Partners Holdings Trust, along with HMC Capital Limited, has ceased to be a substantial holder in Graincorp Limited as of July 30, 2025. The notice details a series of transactions involving the acquisition and subsequent sale of Graincorp securities, reflecting a strategic shift in HMC Capital’s investment portfolio. This change could potentially impact Graincorp’s market dynamics and shareholder composition, as a significant stakeholder has adjusted its position.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:GNC) stock is a Buy with a A$10.75 price target.

Average Trading Volume: 993,715

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$1.66B

