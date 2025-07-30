HMC Capital Ceases to be Substantial Holder in Graincorp

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Home Consortium Ltd ( (AU:HMC) ) is now available.

HMC Capital Partners Holdings Pty Ltd and HMC Capital Limited have announced that they have ceased to be substantial holders in Graincorp Limited, a company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange. This change follows a series of transactions involving both acquisitions and sales of Graincorp’s securities by HMC Capital Group and its associates, resulting in a significant reduction in their holdings. The announcement may influence the market perception of Graincorp’s stock and could have implications for the company’s stakeholders, as it reflects a strategic shift in HMC Capital’s investment approach.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:HMC) stock is a Buy with a A$9.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Home Consortium Ltd stock, see the AU:HMC Stock Forecast page.

More about Home Consortium Ltd

Average Trading Volume: 1,926,274

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$1.54B

For a thorough assessment of HMC stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue