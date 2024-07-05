HMC Capital Announces New Security Issuance

Home Consortium Ltd (AU:HMC) has released an update.

HMC Capital Limited has announced the issuance of 37,500 ordinary fully paid securities, set to be issued on May 28, 2024. This move is part of the company’s notification to the ASX about the conversion or payment of unquoted equity securities. The announcement, dated July 5, 2024, signifies a potential change in the company’s capital structure that could interest investors.

