HLS Therapeutics to Announce Q3 2025 Financial Results

HLS Therapeutics Inc ( (TSE:HLS) ) has issued an announcement.

HLS Therapeutics Inc. announced it will release its financial results for the third quarter of 2025 on November 13, 2025, followed by a conference call to discuss the results. This announcement is significant for stakeholders as it provides insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic positioning in the pharmaceutical industry, particularly in its focus areas of psychiatric and cardiovascular treatments.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:HLS) stock is a Hold with a C$5.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on HLS Therapeutics Inc stock, see the TSE:HLS Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:HLS is a Neutral.

HLS Therapeutics Inc. shows potential in cash flow management and has a stable technical outlook with short-term bullish momentum. However, significant challenges in revenue growth, profitability, and valuation metrics weigh down the overall score. Addressing these financial and valuation issues could improve the stock’s attractiveness.

More about HLS Therapeutics Inc

HLS Therapeutics Inc. is a pharmaceutical company established in 2015, focusing on acquiring and commercializing late-stage development and established branded pharmaceutical products in North America. The company specializes in addressing unmet needs in psychiatric disorders and cardiovascular disease, leveraging a management team with extensive experience in these therapeutic areas.

Average Trading Volume: 14,997

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: C$168.9M

