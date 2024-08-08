HLS Therapeutics Reports Mixed Q2 Results and Strategic Sales

HLS Therapeutics Inc (TSE:HLS) has released an update.

HLS Therapeutics Inc. has reported a mixed second quarter for 2024 with revenues of $14.5 million, marking a slight decrease from the previous year, but showcased a strong 9% growth in revenue excluding royalty portfolio and an 86% increase in Adjusted EBITDA when the same exclusion applies. The pharmaceutical company also highlighted the successful sale of the Xenpozyme royalty asset for up to $45.75 million and the signing of a Product Listing Agreement for Vascepa in Alberta, indicating a strategic bolstering of their financial position and a focus on core products like Clozaril and Vascepa.

