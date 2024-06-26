HKTV Network Updates Share Options Status

Hong Kong Television Network (DE:XHN1) has released an update.

Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited has announced the cancellation of 20,500 Share Options under its 2012 Share Option Scheme and reminds associates to disclose dealings during the Offer Period. The company has confirmed its current securities include over 888 million Shares and nearly 42 million Share Options. This announcement adheres to the Takeovers Code and aims to ensure transparency during the offer process.

