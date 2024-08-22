HKT Limited Awards Share Stapled Units

HKT and HKT (HK:6823) has released an update.

HKT Limited, in conjunction with HKT Trust, has announced the grant of 34,395 share stapled units under their 2024 Share Stapled Unit Award Scheme, with no performance targets required for vesting. The awards are aimed at recognizing and incentivizing a Related Entity Participant with significant industry experience and contributions to the Group’s business strategies. Post-grant, 756,077,267 share stapled units remain available under the scheme mandate limit for future grants.

For further insights into HK:6823 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.