HKE Holdings Announces Executive Director Resignation and Board Committee Changes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

HKE Holdings Limited ( (HK:1726) ) has issued an announcement.

HKE Holdings Limited has announced the resignation of Mr. Tsang Wing Fung from his position as an executive director, effective July 23, 2025, to focus on personal commitments. Despite stepping down, Mr. Tsang will remain with the company as a senior consultant. The board expressed gratitude for his contributions. Additionally, changes in the composition of the board’s remuneration and nomination committees were announced, with new members appointed to each committee.

More about HKE Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 1,139,544

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1.91B

For an in-depth examination of 1726 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue