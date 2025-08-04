HKBN Ltd. Terminates Co-Ownership Plan Amid China Mobile Acquisition Offer

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

HKBN ( (HK:1310) ) just unveiled an announcement.

HKBN Ltd. has announced the termination of its Amended Co-Ownership Plan IV in light of an imminent offer from China Mobile to acquire all issued shares of the company not already owned by China Mobile. This decision impacts the company’s share structure as all unvested restricted share units under the plan will lapse, and the underlying shares will be returned to participants, potentially affecting stakeholder interests and the company’s market positioning.

More about HKBN

HKBN Ltd. is a telecommunications company based in Hong Kong, primarily offering broadband internet, data connectivity, and telecommunications services. The company focuses on providing high-speed internet and related services to both residential and enterprise customers in Hong Kong.

YTD Price Performance: 1.32%

Average Trading Volume: 2,087,409

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$7.39B

