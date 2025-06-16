HKBN Forms Independent Committee to Evaluate China Mobile’s Acquisition Offer

Confident Investing Starts Here:

The latest announcement is out from HKBN ( (HK:1310) ).

HKBN Ltd. has established an independent board committee to evaluate a potential acquisition offer from China Mobile Hong Kong Company Limited. The committee, which excludes directors with potential conflicts of interest, will assess the fairness of the offer. Additionally, Somerley Capital Limited has been appointed as the independent financial adviser to provide guidance on the offer’s acceptance. The outcome of this evaluation could significantly impact HKBN’s market positioning and shareholder value, as the offer is contingent on certain pre-conditions and may not be completed.

More about HKBN

HKBN Ltd. is a telecommunications company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily involved in providing broadband services and telecommunications solutions. It operates in the Hong Kong market, focusing on delivering high-speed internet and related services.

YTD Price Performance: 0.51%

Average Trading Volume: 3,158,446

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$7.34B

