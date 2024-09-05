HK Asia Holdings Shareholders Unite in Approval

HK Asia Holdings Limited (HK:1723) has released an update.

In a unanimous decision during the annual general meeting, HK Asia Holdings Limited shareholders approved all proposed resolutions, including the adoption of audited financial statements, re-election of directors, and authorization for share repurchase and issuance mandates. The resolutions, which reflect shareholders’ confidence, were passed with 100% votes in favor, showcasing full support for the company’s future initiatives.

