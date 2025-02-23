HK Asia Holdings Expands Bitcoin Investment Portfolio

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

HK Asia Holdings Limited ( (HK:1723) ) has shared an announcement.

HK Asia Holdings Limited announced a further investment in Bitcoin, purchasing approximately 7.88 units for around HK$5.9 million. This move was financed through internal resources and elevates the company’s total Bitcoin holdings to about 8.88 units. As the investment ratios remain below 5%, it is not deemed a notifiable transaction under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules, but reflects the company’s strategic direction in digital assets.

More about HK Asia Holdings Limited

HK Asia Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, focusing on investments and possibly other financial activities. The company is involved in cryptocurrency investments, particularly in Bitcoin, indicating an interest in digital assets and financial innovation.

YTD Price Performance: 1996.67%

Average Trading Volume: 6,394,198

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$2.52B

