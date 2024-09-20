HK Asia Holdings Declares Special Dividend

HK Asia Holdings Limited (HK:1723) has released an update.

HK Asia Holdings Limited has announced a special dividend of HK$0.05 per share, with the record date set for 9th October 2024 and distribution to occur on 17th October 2024. Shareholders must register transfers by 4:30 p.m. on 7th October to be eligible for the dividend. The company’s register of members will be closed on 8th and 9th October 2024, during which no share transfers will be processed.

For further insights into HK:1723 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.