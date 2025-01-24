Hivello and AIxBlock Partner to Revolutionize AI with Decentralized Computing Power

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

The latest update is out from Midpoint Holdings ( (TSE:MATE) ).

Blockmate Ventures Inc’s investee, Hivello Holdings Ltd, has partnered with AIxBlock to integrate decentralized computing power into AI applications. This strategic partnership aims to provide an alternative to centralized data centers, allowing developers to access significant computing power at a lower cost, while offering Hivello users additional opportunities for passive income. This collaboration also positions both companies at the forefront of the emerging intersection between AI and decentralized technologies, potentially reshaping how computing resources are utilized in AI development.

Blockmate Ventures Inc is involved in the technology industry, specifically focusing on decentralized computing solutions. Their investee, Hivello Holdings Ltd, provides a platform for users to earn passive income by sharing unused computing power. The company’s market focus includes AI and Web3 technologies through partnerships like the one with AIxBlock.

