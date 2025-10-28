HIVE Digital Technologies Expands Hydroelectric Capacity in Paraguay

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from HIVE Digital Technologies ( (TSE:HIVE) ).

HIVE Digital Technologies announced a significant expansion with a new 100 MW hydroelectric-powered data-center in Paraguay, aiming to increase its Bitcoin mining capacity to 35 EH/s by 2026. This expansion, alongside strategic partnerships like the one with Bell Canada, positions HIVE as a prominent player in the digital infrastructure space, leveraging renewable energy to drive growth in both Bitcoin mining and AI operations.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:HIVE) stock is a Hold with a C$7.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on HIVE Digital Technologies stock, see the TSE:HIVE Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:HIVE Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:HIVE is a Neutral.

The overall stock score is primarily influenced by strong technical indicators, suggesting positive market momentum. However, financial performance challenges, particularly in profitability and cash flow, and a poor valuation score due to negative earnings, weigh down the overall score.

More about HIVE Digital Technologies

Founded in 2017, HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. is a leader in sustainable blockchain and artificial intelligence infrastructure, operating data centers across Canada, Sweden, and Paraguay. The company focuses on Bitcoin mining and high-performance computing, powered exclusively by green energy.

Average Trading Volume: 2,760,605

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: C$1.95B

