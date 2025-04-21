HIVE Digital Technologies Completes Major Infrastructure Phase in Paraguay

HIVE Digital Technologies ( (TSE:HIVE) ) just unveiled an update.

HIVE Digital Technologies has completed the first phase of its 100 MW data center infrastructure in Paraguay, marking a significant milestone in its expansion strategy. The company aims to scale its operations to 5 EH/s in Paraguay and 11.5 EH/s globally by mid-2025, with a target of reaching 25 EH/s by the fall. This expansion is supported by strategic hires and disciplined financial management, positioning HIVE for transformative growth in the digital infrastructure sector.

Spark’s Take on TSE:HIVE Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:HIVE is a Neutral.

HIVE Digital Technologies has been rated with a score of 46, reflecting its current financial challenges and bearish technical indicators. Despite this, strategic expansions in AI and HPC, as well as sustainable growth initiatives, provide a positive outlook for the future. Investors should remain cautious due to current financial instability and negative earnings, but upcoming expansions and strategic plans might offer potential for improvement.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:HIVE stock, click here.

More about HIVE Digital Technologies

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. is a global leader in sustainable data center infrastructure, focusing on blockchain and AI technology advancements. The company is known for its innovative approach to digital infrastructure, particularly in the realm of Bitcoin mining and high-performance computing.

YTD Price Performance: -51.78%

Average Trading Volume: 9,321,877

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $234.1M

For a thorough assessment of HIVE stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue