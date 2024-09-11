HIVE Digital Outperforms with Strong Q1 Earnings

HIVE Digital Technologies (TSE:HIVE) has released an update.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. has reported a successful first quarter with a revenue of $32.2 million, a significant portion of which came from mining 449 Bitcoin and leveraging its high-performance computing operations. The company has also strategically navigated the recent Bitcoin Halving, resulting in an Adjusted EBITDA of $14.9 million. Looking ahead, HIVE plans to expand its green energy-powered operations and increase its Bitcoin mining capacity, maintaining strong financial performance and operational efficiency.

