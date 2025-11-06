HITIQ’s PROTEQT™ Chosen for ARC-Funded Brain Injury Research

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

HitIQ Limited ( (AU:HIQ) ) has issued an announcement.

HITIQ Limited’s PROTEQT™ technology has been selected for a major brain injury research program funded by the Australian Research Council (ARC) and led by Monash University. The project, which has secured a grant of $799,866, will utilize 400 PROTEQT™ units to study brain injury thresholds, combining biomechanics and biomarkers. This partnership not only provides immediate revenue but also positions HITIQ at the forefront of concussion research, potentially influencing global safety protocols and clinical guidelines. The collaboration enhances HITIQ’s reputation and supports its regulatory pathways, with implications for international adoption and validation of its technology.

HITIQ Limited operates in the sports technology industry, focusing on concussion management and athlete safety solutions. Its primary product, PROTEQT™, is an instrumented mouthguard that provides real-time head impact data, developed in collaboration with Shock Doctor. The company targets elite sports leagues and aims to establish its technology as a standard for head impact measurement.

