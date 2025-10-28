HITIQ Limited Announces Board Changes with Appointment of Tony Toohey

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

HitIQ Limited ( (AU:HIQ) ) has provided an announcement.

HITIQ Limited announced the appointment of Tony Toohey as a Non-Executive Director, replacing Phil Carulli, effective October 31, 2025. This change marks a complete refresh of the Board since November 2023. Mr. Toohey brings extensive experience in gaming, hospitality, leisure, and technology industries, which is expected to enhance the company’s strategic oversight and growth as it pivots towards the consumer market. Mr. Carulli, who has been instrumental in the company’s journey from its inception to its IPO and commercialization of its concussion management system, will transition his accounting and bookkeeping services over the next three months. The leadership transition is seen as a strategic move to support HITIQ’s continued growth and success.

More about HitIQ Limited

HITIQ Limited operates in the technology industry, focusing on the development and commercialization of concussion management systems. The company is known for its world-class technology that is being adopted by various sporting codes and communities, highlighting its market focus on sports and health safety.

Average Trading Volume: 219,019

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$10.72M

