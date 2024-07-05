Hitachi Zosen Addresses Marine Engine Data Misconduct

Hitachi Zosen Corporation (JP:7004) has released an update.

Hitachi Zosen Corporation has disclosed improper conduct within its marine engine business, specifically the rewriting of fuel consumption data in test results. The company has issued an apology, initiated an internal investigation, and is taking steps to prevent future occurrences, including the establishment of a special committee and business operation reassessment. While the impact on financial results is being evaluated, there have been no reported safety concerns related to the engines in question.

