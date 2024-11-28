Hisense Home Appliances Invests in Wealth Management for Growth

Hisense Home Appliances Group Co (HK:0921) has released an update.

Hisense Home Appliances Group Co., Ltd. has announced a significant investment in wealth management products, subscribing to RMB1.895 billion worth of assets through Alltrust Insurance. The company aims to utilize its idle funds to improve capital efficiency and boost returns on cash assets. This strategic move involves low-risk, fixed-income assets, aligning with the company’s focus on maintaining financial stability while seeking growth.

