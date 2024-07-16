Hiscox Ltd Advances Share Buyback Program

Hiscox (GB:HSX) has released an update.

Hiscox Ltd has carried out a share buyback, purchasing 43,506 ordinary shares at prices ranging from 1,248.00 to 1,268.00 GBp per share, with an average price of 1,256.02 GBp. These shares will subsequently be cancelled as part of the company’s ongoing efforts to return value to shareholders. The buyback was conducted by Citigroup Global Markets Limited as detailed in Hiscox’s recent announcement.

