Hisamitsu Pharma Reports Strong Q1 Results

Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co (JP:4530) has released an update.

Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc. reports a solid start in the first quarter of the fiscal year ending February 2025 with net sales up by 11.6% and a significant 18.2% increase in profit attributable to owners. Despite a slight decline in operating and ordinary profits, the company projects a positive outlook with a 7.3% rise in full-year net sales and a 13.1% increase in full-year profit attributable to owners. Additionally, shareholders can look forward to a commemorative dividend marking the company’s 90th anniversary.

For further insights into JP:4530 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.