Hirata Corporation Sees Growth Amid Profit Challenges

Hirata (JP:6258) has released an update.

Hirata Corporation reports a 7.9% increase in net sales for the six months ending September 30, 2024, despite facing declines in operating and ordinary profits. The company anticipates a strong fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, with projected net sales of ¥100 billion and a notable rise in operating profit. Investors can look forward to an improved dividend payout forecast for the fiscal year, reflecting confidence in future growth.

For further insights into JP:6258 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.