hipages Director’s Equity Position Changes

hipages Group Holdings Ltd. (AU:HPG) has released an update.

hipages Group Holdings Ltd. has reported a change in Director Catherine Hill’s interests, indicating the acquisition of 20,678 Share Rights and Fully Paid Ordinary Shares, valued at approximately $1.45077585 each based on recent average prices. These changes occurred under the company’s Management Equity Plan, with the newly acquired shares immediately vesting and exercisable as part of an annual $30,000 Director Equity Entitlements grant approved by shareholders.

