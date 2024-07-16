Hino Motors Advocates Strong Governance and Diversity

Hino Motors (JP:7205) has released an update.

Hino Motors, Ltd. commits to robust corporate governance to ensure management soundness, efficiency, and transparency, aiming for sustainable growth and increased corporate value. Embracing the HINO Way philosophy, it aligns with Japan’s Corporate Governance Code and actively reduces cross-shareholdings for financial optimization. Additionally, the company fosters diversity by promoting women and non-Japanese individuals to management roles, surpassing its own set targets.

