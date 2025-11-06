Hinge Health’s Earnings Call: Strong Growth Amid Challenges

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

Hinge Health’s Earnings Call: Strong Growth Amid Challenges

Hinge Health’s Earnings Call: Strong Growth Amid Challenges

Hinge Health, Inc. Class A ((HNGE)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

  • Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Hinge Health, Inc. Class A’s recent earnings call exuded optimism, underscored by substantial revenue growth, enhanced operational efficiency, and successful AI initiatives, all pointing to robust business momentum. Despite these positive developments, the company acknowledged potential challenges, including a seasonal slowdown in Q4 and uncertainties stemming from a federal government shutdown.

Strong Revenue Growth

Hinge Health reported impressive revenue figures for the third quarter, achieving $154 million, which marks a 53% increase year-over-year. The company’s calculated billings over the last 12 months reached $624 million, reflecting a 50% growth compared to the same period last year.

Improved Operational Efficiency

The company demonstrated significant improvements in operational efficiency, with a gross margin rising to 83% from 79% the previous year. Additionally, the operating margin improved markedly to 20%, a notable turnaround from a negative 4% in Q3 of the previous year.

AI and Automation Initiatives

Hinge Health has been at the forefront of AI-driven innovations, launching initiatives such as the AI care assistant Robin and advanced movement analysis capabilities. These efforts have resulted in a 120% increase in code output and a threefold acceleration in the deployment of new features compared to the previous year.

Successful Client Growth and Retention

The company ended the third quarter with 2,560 contracted clients, a 25% increase year-over-year. This growth was particularly strong in the federal space and among jumbo clients, underscoring Hinge Health’s successful client retention strategies.

High Free Cash Flow

Hinge Health reported a significant increase in free cash flow, generating $81 million this quarter compared to $28 million in Q3 of the previous year. This represents a free cash flow margin of 53%, highlighting the company’s strong financial health.

Seasonal Slowdown Expected

The company anticipates a seasonal slowdown in the fourth quarter, with revenue guidance set between $155 million and $157 million. This represents a 33% year-over-year growth at the midpoint, a decrease from the previous quarter’s performance.

Impact of Federal Government Shutdown

Hinge Health expressed concerns about the potential impact of a prolonged federal government shutdown on its operations, particularly beyond the new year, adding an element of uncertainty to its future outlook.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, Hinge Health has raised its full-year 2025 revenue guidance to a range of $572 million to $574 million, representing a 47% year-over-year growth. The company also projected non-GAAP income from operations between $106 million and $108 million, reflecting a 19% margin at the midpoint. These forecasts underscore the company’s confidence in its continued growth trajectory.

In summary, Hinge Health’s earnings call painted a picture of a company on a strong growth path, driven by robust revenue figures, improved operational metrics, and innovative AI initiatives. While challenges such as a seasonal slowdown and potential government shutdown loom, the company’s forward-looking guidance remains optimistic, suggesting continued momentum in the coming quarters.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App
1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement