Hing Yip Holdings Limited Reports Positive Financial Turnaround in 2024

Hing Yip Holdings Limited reported its audited consolidated annual results for the year ending December 31, 2024. The company achieved a gross profit of HK$343,399,000 from continuing operations, an increase from the previous year. Despite a decrease in revenue, the company saw a significant profit before taxation of HK$134,444,000, largely due to reduced costs and improved operating income. The total comprehensive income for the year was HK$112,916,000, with a notable contribution from discontinued operations. The results indicate a positive financial turnaround, highlighting the company’s strategic adjustments and potential for future growth.

YTD Price Performance: -22.22%

Average Trading Volume: 79,061

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$505.1M

