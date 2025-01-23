Hing Yip Holdings’ Greengold Leasing Enters Into Finance Lease Agreement

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

China Investments Holdings Limited ( (HK:0132) ) has provided an update.

Greengold Leasing, a subsidiary of Hing Yip Holdings Limited, entered into a finance lease agreement with an independent third party on January 23, 2025. The agreement involves the transfer of asset ownership worth RMB25,000,000, which will then be leased back to the original owner for five years. This transaction is considered discloseable under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules, reflecting a strategic move by Hing Yip Holdings to leverage internal and external resources for financing while negotiating terms based on current market interest rates.

YTD Price Performance: -20.83%

Average Trading Volume: 51,571

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$488M

