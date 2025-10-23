Hing Yip Holdings Delays Circular on Equity Disposal

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from China Investments Holdings Limited ( (HK:0132) ).

Hing Yip Holdings Limited, a company incorporated in Bermuda, has announced a delay in the despatch of a circular related to the disposal of a 31% equity interest in Guangdong Nanhong Civil Explosives Co., Ltd. The company has sought a waiver from the Stock Exchange to extend the deadline for the publication of this circular, which will include further details on the disposal. This delay may affect stakeholders awaiting detailed information on the transaction.

