Hing Yip Holdings Appoints New Auditor Amid Strategic Shift

Hing Yip Holdings Limited has announced a change in its auditing firm, with HLB Hodgson Impey Cheng Limited replacing HLM CPA Limited following a disagreement over audit fees. This strategic move is aimed at aligning with the company’s business development plans and ensuring cost-effective auditing services. The board expresses gratitude to HLM for their 20 years of service and welcomes HLB as the new auditor.

