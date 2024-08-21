Hing Lee Completes Major Equity Interest Sale

Hing Lee (HK) Holdings Limited (HK:0396) has released an update.

Hing Lee (HK) Holdings Limited has successfully completed the sale of a 100% equity interest in the target company, as all the required conditions have been met. This significant transaction will result in the target company no longer being a subsidiary, and its financials will be excluded from the group’s consolidated financial statements going forward.

