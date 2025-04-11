Hindustan Foods Approves Employee Stock Option Scheme 2025

The latest update is out from Hindustan Foods Ltd. ( (IN:HNDFDS) ).

Hindustan Foods Limited announced the approval of its Employee Stock Option Scheme 2025 through a special resolution passed via postal ballot and remote e-voting. This decision, supported by a requisite majority, reflects the company’s commitment to enhancing employee engagement and aligning their interests with the company’s growth objectives.

Hindustan Foods Limited, a Vanity Case Group Company, is a government-recognized Two Star Export House based in Mumbai, India. The company is involved in the manufacturing sector, focusing on producing a wide range of food products.

