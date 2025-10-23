Himatsingka Seide Limited to Raise Rs. 500 Crores Through Equity Issuance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Himatsingka Seide Limited. ( (IN:HIMATSEIDE) ) has issued an announcement.

Himatsingka Seide Limited has announced its Board of Directors’ approval to issue equity shares and/or other eligible securities amounting up to Rs. 500 Crores. This strategic move is aimed at raising funds through various permissible modes, subject to regulatory approvals, which could potentially enhance the company’s financial flexibility and support its growth initiatives.

More about Himatsingka Seide Limited.

Himatsingka Seide Limited operates in the textile industry, focusing on the production and distribution of silk and other textile products. The company is known for its high-quality fabrics and has a significant market presence in both domestic and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 46,084

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 14.83B INR

See more data about HIMATSEIDE stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue