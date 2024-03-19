Hilton Worldwide Unveils Three-Year Plan to Investors

Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT) just unveiled an update.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has released its “Hilton Investor Day 2024” presentation materials, which are now accessible on its website and will be utilized in future discussions with investors and stakeholders. These materials outline the company’s 3-year model but are not considered part of its official SEC filings or subject to the same liabilities, nor are they an acknowledgment of their material importance under financial disclosure regulations.

For a thorough assessment of HLT stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.