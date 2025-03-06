Hilton Foods Enters Middle East Market with NADEC Joint Venture

Hilton Food ( (GB:HFG) ) has provided an announcement.

Hilton Food Group has announced a joint venture with NADEC, a leading Saudi Arabian food and agri-business, marking Hilton’s first venture into the Middle East. The partnership will combine Hilton’s meat processing expertise with NADEC’s local cattle operations to enhance food security and market growth in Saudi Arabia, aligning with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. Hilton will invest approximately £6.5 million for a 49% stake in the venture, which aims to commence operations by the second half of 2026. This collaboration is expected to strengthen Hilton’s industry positioning and provide significant growth opportunities in the Middle East, leveraging its scalable technology and expertise.

More about Hilton Food

Hilton Foods is a leading international multi-protein producer, offering high-quality meat, seafood, vegan, and vegetarian foods across the globe. With over 7,000 employees, the company operates 24 advanced food processing, packing, and logistics facilities, serving 19 markets in Europe, Asia Pacific, and North America. Hilton Foods is known for its long-term partnerships with customers and suppliers, focusing on sustainable growth and shared value. NADEC is a prominent food industry player in Saudi Arabia and the MENA region, recognized for its diverse product range and commitment to food security under Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

