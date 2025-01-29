Hilton Food Group Director Engages in Share Transactions

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Join thousands of data-driven investors – Build your Smart Portfolio for personalized insights.

Hilton Food ( (GB:HFG) ) has shared an update.

Hilton Food Group PLC announced a transaction notification involving Rebecca Shelley, a Non-Executive Director, who executed on-market purchases of ordinary shares via dividend reinvestment. The transactions occurred on three different dates in 2023 and 2024, reflecting the director’s investment activities within the company. This move underscores the director’s confidence in Hilton Food’s market strategy and potential growth, potentially impacting investor perceptions positively.

More about Hilton Food

Hilton Food Group PLC is a company operating within the food industry, primarily engaged in the processing and supply of packaged meat products. It holds a significant position in the market as a provider of high-quality protein products, serving retailers and food service businesses.

YTD Price Performance: -3.97%

Average Trading Volume: 132,857

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: £781.1M

For an in-depth examination of HFG stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.