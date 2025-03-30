Hilong Holding Reports 2024 Annual Results with Profit Decline

Hilong Holding Ltd. ( (HK:1623) ) has issued an announcement.

Hilong Holding Limited reported its annual results for the year ended December 31, 2024, showing a 9.8% increase in revenue to approximately RMB4,668.3 million and a 22.5% rise in gross profit to RMB1,121.8 million. However, the company’s profit for the year significantly decreased by 82.4% to RMB30.1 million compared to the previous year, attributed to increased expenses and impairment losses. The Board decided not to recommend any dividend for the year, and trading remains suspended, which could impact stakeholders’ confidence.

Hilong Holding Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the industry with a focus on providing services and products related to oilfield equipment and services. The company is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

