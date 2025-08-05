Hillman Solutions Announces $100 Million Share Buyback

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Hillman Solutions ( (HLMN) ) has shared an update.

On July 31, 2025, Hillman Solutions Corp.’s Board of Directors authorized a $100 million share repurchase program, allowing the company to buy back its common stock at management’s discretion through various methods. This decision follows the company’s strong financial performance in the second quarter of 2025, where net sales increased by 6.2% to $402.8 million, and net income rose to $15.8 million. Hillman also raised its full-year guidance for net sales and adjusted EBITDA, reflecting confidence in its business resilience and growth opportunities.

The most recent analyst rating on (HLMN) stock is a Buy with a $16.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Hillman Solutions stock, see the HLMN Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on HLMN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, HLMN is a Neutral.

Hillman Solutions has a solid financial foundation and operational efficiency, but faces challenges with high valuation and external pressures such as tariffs. While there is growth in certain segments, overall profitability remains slim, influencing the stock’s moderate overall score.

To see Spark’s full report on HLMN stock, click here.

More about Hillman Solutions

Hillman Solutions Corp. is a leading provider of hardware-related products and solutions to home improvement, hardware, and farm and fleet retailers across North America. The company is known for its extensive portfolio, including hardware solutions like fasteners, screws, nuts, and bolts, protective solutions such as work gloves and jobsite storage, and robotic and digital solutions like key duplication and tag engraving. Hillman has built a competitive advantage through direct-to-store shipping and a dedicated in-store sales and service team.

Average Trading Volume: 1,559,015

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $1.53B

See more data about HLMN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue