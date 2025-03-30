HilleVax Reports 2024 Financial Results Amid Strategic Exploration

HilleVax, Inc ( (HLVX) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information HilleVax, Inc presented to its investors.

HilleVax, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development and commercialization of novel vaccines, particularly targeting norovirus infections, which significantly impact global health and economy.

In its latest financial report, HilleVax disclosed its financial results for the year ending December 31, 2024, highlighting a decrease in cash reserves and an increase in net loss compared to the previous year. The company is actively exploring strategic alternatives and business development opportunities, focusing on its norovirus vaccine candidates.

Key financial metrics revealed that HilleVax ended 2024 with $171.4 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, a notable decrease from $303.5 million in 2023. Research and development expenses decreased to $78.2 million for the year, while general and administrative expenses saw a slight increase to $28.8 million, attributed to higher personnel-related costs. The company’s net loss for 2024 was $147.3 million, up from $123.6 million in the previous year, primarily due to restructuring and impairment charges.

Looking ahead, HilleVax remains committed to advancing its norovirus vaccine candidates and is considering various strategic alternatives to enhance its business development efforts. The management’s outlook suggests a focus on optimizing resources and exploring potential partnerships to drive future growth.

