HilleVax Announces Merger Agreement with XOMA

An update from HilleVax, Inc ( (HLVX) ) is now available.

On August 4, 2025, HilleVax, Inc. announced a definitive merger agreement with XOMA Royalty Corporation, under which XOMA will acquire all outstanding shares of HilleVax for $1.95 per share in cash, plus a contingent value right (CVR) for potential future payments. This strategic move, unanimously approved by HilleVax’s Board of Directors, is expected to close in September 2025, and aims to enhance HilleVax’s market position by leveraging XOMA’s resources. The merger is anticipated to impact stakeholders by providing cash returns and potential future earnings through the CVR, while also ensuring continuity of operations as HilleVax becomes a wholly-owned subsidiary of XOMA.

Spark’s Take on HLVX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, HLVX is a Underperform.

HilleVax, Inc.’s stock score reflects significant risks due to its financial instability and absence of revenue. While technical indicators suggest some short-term momentum, the company’s reliance on external funding and negative cash flows present substantial challenges. The negative valuation metrics further indicate high risk, typical for early-stage biotech firms.

More about HilleVax, Inc

HilleVax is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel vaccines.

Average Trading Volume: 254,879

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $102.3M

