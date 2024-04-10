Hillcrest Advances Clean Energy Tech with Strategic Partnership

Hillcrest Energy Technologies Ltd. (TSE:HEAT) has released an update.

Hillcrest Energy Technologies has partnered with Powertech Labs to advance and validate its innovative ZVS inverter technology, aimed at enhancing grid-connected power systems. The collaboration is set to propel the commercialization of Hillcrest’s technology which promises improved efficiency and reliability in power conversion. Additionally, Hillcrest has successfully closed the second drawdown of its $5 million equity funding, marking progress in its capital raise efforts.

