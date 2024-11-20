Hill & Smith Sees Revenue Boost Amid US Market Gains

Hill & Smith Holdings (GB:HILS) has released an update.
Don't Miss out on Research Tools:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Hill & Smith PLC reported a positive trading update for the four months ending October 2024, with revenue increasing by 7.5% on a constant currency basis. Strong performances in the US-driven Engineered Solutions and Galvanizing Services divisions bolstered results, despite challenges in the Roads & Security division. The company remains optimistic about its growth prospects, supported by strategic acquisitions in the US.
For further insights into GB:HILS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.