Hill & Smith PLC Advances Share Buyback Programme

Hill & Smith Holdings ( (GB:HILS) ) has issued an update.

Hill & Smith PLC, a company engaged in a £100 million share buyback programme, announced the purchase and cancellation of 10,376 ordinary shares on 22 October 2025. This transaction, conducted through Numis Securities Limited, is part of their ongoing efforts to reduce the number of shares in circulation, which now totals 79,997,793. The buyback is expected to enhance shareholder value by reducing the share supply and potentially increasing earnings per share.

Hill & Smith Holdings scores well due to its strong financial performance and strategic corporate actions like the share buyback program. While technical indicators show positive momentum, the overbought RSI suggests caution. The valuation is moderate, providing a balanced risk-reward profile.

Average Trading Volume: 177,636

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £1.71B

