Highwater Ethanol Secures Natural Gas Supply Until 2029

Highwater Ethanol, LLC has extended its natural gas agreement with Northern Natural Gas Company until 2029, ensuring a daily allocation of 5,000 dekatherms. This extension allows Highwater to continue paying the current tariff rate for its natural gas supply, a move that could interest stock market enthusiasts tracking energy partnerships and long-term supply contracts.

