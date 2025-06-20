Highland Copper Partners with Velocity Trade for Market Liquidity

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

Highland Copper ( (TSE:HI) ) has issued an announcement.

Highland Copper has engaged Velocity Trade Capital to provide market making services to enhance the liquidity and reduce the trading volatility of its shares. This partnership, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, involves a monthly fee and aims to stabilize the company’s market presence, potentially benefiting stakeholders by improving share accessibility and trading conditions.

Spark’s Take on TSE:HI Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:HI is a Underperform.

Highland Copper’s stock faces significant challenges, primarily due to its poor financial performance, including no revenue generation and negative cash flows. While technical indicators suggest potential stabilization, the valuation remains unattractive due to ongoing losses. Positive corporate events offer some optimism, indicating potential future improvements, but substantial risks remain.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:HI stock, click here.

More about Highland Copper

Highland Copper Company Inc. is a Canadian company focused on exploring and developing copper projects in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, U.S.A. The company owns the Copperwood deposit and holds a 34% stake in the White Pine North project through a joint venture. Highland Copper’s shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the OTCQB Venture Market.

Average Trading Volume: 105,330

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$69.95M

For a thorough assessment of HI stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers guide, and find the ideal broker for your trades.